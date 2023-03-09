Local organizations react to Michigan House passing right-to-work repeal

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - More than a decade after being on the books the state is one step closer to getting rid of the controversial right to work law.
This comes after the democratic-controlled house approved a measure to get rid of the law that allows workers to opt out of paying union dues.
In the meantime - republicans say getting rid of the law - is simply bad for business in Michigan.
Getting rid of this law has been a top priority for Democrats since they took control of the legislature this year but local group cautions that getting rid of right to work could have a huge economic fallout.
"What will happen with the stroke of a pen is that over 60,000 workers will be forced overnight to start paying an organization they have already made a choice to leave and that would be truly unfortunate," said Steve Delie, Director of Labor at the Mackinac Center.
The right-to-work law stops employers from making payment of union dues a condition for employment while still receiving additional benefits of the union.
Michigan is one of 27 states with Right-to-Work laws.
Steve Dawes Director of the UAW Region 1D supports the repeal of the law
"Which is what I call not the right to work - it's the right to freeload," said Dawes. "If you belong to a company that is unionized and you do not pay your dues you should not receive any of the benefits."
Meanwhile, Director of Labor at the Mackinac Center Steve Delie says the issue is beyond the right-to work law.
"One of the key issues is what they call the free-rider or the force-rider problem but there's a flip side to that argument," Delie said. "Which is, if you're that employee who's in an unionized workplace and you don't want to join the union because you disagree with their political views or you think the union just doesn't do a good job, you don't have the option to speak for yourself. This isn't a right to work issue this is a national labor relations act issue"
If repealed - Dawe foresees a brightside for unions across the state.
"The powers are at the bargaining table and the more members we have supporting us the more members are eligible to vote on our contracts and the more members we have that are eligible to get involved in the community," Dawe's said. "So very exciting for us and organized labor across Michigan, not just the UAW but organized labor as a whole."
For Delie - he foresees a dimming on the state's economic future.
"I think we're going to see - should this go into effect- a negative economic impact from adopting this law," he said.
The bill now heads to the Senate and then to the desk of Governor Whitmer, she has been a strong supporter of repealing the right to work law.