Local pastor reacts two years after George Floyd’s death

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - In remembrance of George Floyd and to protest racial injustice, rallies and vigils were held across the country Wednesday.
In mid-Michigan, ABC12 News spoke with a local pastor and community leader about racial disparity and violence and whether we've made strides in the right direction.
George Floyd's death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer sparked both outrage and action all around the country and locally.
But two years later, there is much more work to do.
“I'm tired. I have young sons and at times can be fearful,” said Pastor Christopher Pryor.
Pryor, a pastor at Victorious Believers Ministries in Saginaw is a community leader and human rights advocate, taking part in sparking movements, discussions and initiatives that encourage progress when it comes to racial bias, violence and disparity. But he says today he is saddened that as a community and country, we haven't come as far as we should have.
“I would say two years later, we are still fighting injustice and a lack of respect for life. So, I'm very concerned. I'd say overall in America, we've taken some steps backwards,” he said.
Pryor says that he applauds the action of some local organizations who have banded together to address urgent issues, however, overall, it hasn't been enough. And sometimes, the real work starts with people in their own neighborhoods.
“We need to get outside of our homes and talk to each other. We have so many stereotypes that we don't really know each other. There are things that have been deeply embedded in our lives that sometimes you don't even know that are there.
While the conscious or unconscious bias that we all likely have may not be our fault, he says it is our responsibility to acknowledge and address it. And, it can be as simple as starting with a conversation.
“For me, it is getting outside of comfort zones, meeting people, having tough discussions, accepting someone's truth and trying to move forward in these difficult times,” he said.
Pryor also says writing letters to leaders in congress regarding changes that need to take place is key before another tragic event occurs.
“Let's speak to the issues and deal with them,” he said.
Pryor said that in order to move forward, we have to put politics aside and hear each other's voices. And the bottom line?
There is more to be done on all levels.