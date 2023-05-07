 Skip to main content
Local police connect with autistic citizens to help ease anxiety

  • Updated
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Local law enforcement agencies came together to build a better connection with autistic citizens to help ease anxiety.

Officer Friendly Day was a success last year, and organizers brought it back this weekend.

It was held at the UM-Flint campus and was a way for police offers to engage with autistic people and their families in a non-emergency situation. 

The community was able to engage with officers, check out police cruisers even experience a simulated traffic stop.

The event was free and participating agencies included Michigan State Police, Grand Blanc Police and the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

