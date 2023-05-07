Local police connect with autistic citizens to help ease anxiety

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Local law enforcement agencies came together to build a better connection with autistic citizens to help ease anxiety.
Officer Friendly Day was a success last year, and organizers brought it back this weekend.
It was held at the UM-Flint campus and was a way for police offers to engage with autistic people and their families in a non-emergency situation.
The community was able to engage with officers, check out police cruisers even experience a simulated traffic stop.
The event was free and participating agencies included Michigan State Police, Grand Blanc Police and the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.