Local poll workers are prepared for election challenges

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) – U.S. election officials are bracing for efforts to disrupt the 2022 election with battleground states on high alert.
Across the country, more than 100 lawsuits have been filed around the November 8 elections, even in Flint.
Local leaders and poll workers say de-escalation training and partisan representation are among the strategies equipping them for challenges.
With heightened concern surrounding this election, officials want to assure voters they are taking all the precautions to protect voters and the election process.
"We know there are very contentious issues on the ballot, and we want to make sure that our election workers and our voters are in a place that's secure and that we've reached out to our law enforcement partners and they know if anything happens where to go exactly on election day," Saginaw County Clerk Vanessa Guerra said.
In Saginaw County, over 500 election workers have been trained in election security.
"We make sure that there's a democrat and republican present if there's a problem with a machine. Both of the democrat and republican have to be there to witness what's happening, same is true with absentee ballots," poll worker at Frankenmuth Township Jean Schluckebier.
As of now, nearly 1.1 million absentee ballots have been submitted as opposed to just over 703,000 in 2018. Poll workers are requesting voters practice patience.
"It takes a lot of time and if you have thousands and thousands of absentee ballots which many of your metropolitan areas do, you're not going to get that done in 12 or 15 hours," Schluckebier said.
State officials are also working with local clerks and law enforcement for emergency plans, de-escalation training and other resources needed at polls.
"Everyone has the right to vote if they're eligible and if people are going to protest that or make it disruptive, we won't hold back on calling law enforcement," Guerra said.
Officials say it could take up to 24 hours after polls close for election results to be reported, and if you still have an absentee ballot, you're urged to deliver it right to your local clerk's office rather than putting it in the mail.