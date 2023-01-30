Local school district uses AI to teach teachers to be less "lame"

HEMLOCK, Mich. - A local school district is helping their educators to be less lame.
You heard that right.
And they're doing it with the help of artificial intelligence.
Hemlock Public Schools Superintendent and two other school staff members -- Joshua Chase and Alex Haltom -- are behind the effort.
And they tell ABC12 how a computer told educators they need to be more human.
As 2022's Most Innovative School District in the state, it only makes sense that leaders at Hemlock School District decided to use artificial intelligence when creating the e-book "43 Ways to Be Less Lame as an Educator."
"We came up with this name, 43 ways to be less lame as an educator because it's catchy, it's fun," Superintendent Don Killingbeck said.
Their teachers are, in fact, very cool.
"They're nothing but less lame. They're heroes, they're the heroes without the cape," Killingbeck said.
The book is filled with 43 ways to transform the way teachers teach, with sections called "relationships," "be relevant" and "jazz hands."
Killingbeck said it's meant to be consumed however the reader feels called -- educator or not.
"You could read this and glean things from it no matter what field you're in," he said.
Killingbeck said what's interesting is that even AI knows that education is a relationship business, and he assures the book is their own unique voice, though artificial intelligence played a role.
"We refined, we personalized, we added quote that went along with each section," Killingbeck said.
"What this did is it allowed them to have ideas, to build off those ideas, to edit the content the book makes, so more content with less effort, less input," Communications Intern Jacob Greer said.
The use of AI may come with its fair share of critics, particularly in a classroom, but one district parent says it is the way of the future and technology should be embraced.
"We cannot make that decision out of fear we just have to teach people how to use it well with integrity," McMillan said. "We've been googling our way through things, we've been using these tools, but they haven't been in a collective place," McMillan said.
Chat-GPT is free for anyone to use, and so is the e-book.
Learn more here:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1qCWm6OuvS5VsBubMDUMSc_ybDNcn4fO6O0Ssib2nuNA/mobilebasic