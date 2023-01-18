Local school puts focus on staff health and wellness

ESSEXVILLE, Mich. (WJRT) - A local school district is putting the focus on staff health and wellness.
"Empower our People" is one of Essexville-Hampton Public Schools' strategic initiatives recently launched.
Administrators say staff and teacher wellness is critical to all.
In perhaps some of the most stressful times the past three years for teachers and school staff, the initiative comes at a pivotal time, we're told by administrators.
And they look forward to the way the health and wellness of their staff will trickle down to the students.
"What the last three years has taught us is to rethink and realign what our values are," Superintendent Justin Ralston said.
Ralston said when staff members focus on their own wellbeing, it directly benefits others, including students.
"Take care of yourself, take care of your family and then take care of each other, in that order," Ralston said.
"Empower our People" is a grant funded effort that will provide fully paid family memberships to the Dow Bay Area Family YMCA for two years to all staff members.
Jan Miller, Principal Secretary, helped get it off and running and says the focus is crucial post-pandemic.
"With COVID and the pandemic and the 360-change that everyone has made, we all have to take care of each other mentally and physically. They go hand in hand," Miller said.
Behind the effort was recognizing that the past three years, teachers, staff and administration have navigated uncertain, complex situations -- prioritizing student safety, wellbeing and education.
The effort also encourages camaraderie amongst colleagues through various programs.
"I know a lot of people, but it would be nice to see them outside of work also," Miller said.
And staff members say they welcome the initiative with open arms and believe that this will only make classroom life better.
"I'm excited for the opportunity for myself and my family to go together to focus on our health and wellbeing. We've really been student-focused, now we can focus on ourselves and work on our own health and happiness and then we're going to bring that back to the classroom to our students," teacher and president of the Education Association Tanya Boler said.
The school board also approved a one-time retention bonus for all employees to recognize the hard work of district employees.