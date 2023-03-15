Local spa gives back to Mustard Seed Shelter of Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Beauty for a good cause! The Unlocking Hope Fundraiser at a local spa donated all funds generated to the Mustard Seed Shelter of Saginaw.
One guest of the shelter said the organization has not only changed -- but saved -- her life.
Every guest at Mustard Seed Shelter has their own unique story and we're told it provides much more than just a warm place to lay your head.
"When I was released from Covenant there was no place for me to go," shelter guest Jamie Dycus said.
Dycus came to the shelter after being hospitalized with COVID.
"They had a bed, they had a room for me. They had a room for me," she said.
She's been here for 15 months.
"When I came here, I was very -- I didn't trust anyone, I felt very insecure. But after I was here for a while I came to realize that their love is real. It's a real love," Dycus said.
And she genuinely feels like part of a family.
"I have my own room and my own bathroom," she said.
Unlocking Hope is an annual fundraiser at Anna Luis Salon & Day Spa in Saginaw, and they hope to donate $2,500 to Mustard Seed from dollars that come from services donated by staff.
"They're a great organization, we try to keep dollars in our community right here in the Saginaw area," president of the salon and spa Luis Jimenez said.
Events like this are what keep Mustard Seed moving forward, helping women and children in the community.
"We provide a homelike environment -- it's not really homelike, it's a home," Executive Director of Mustard Seed Shelter Amy Bartels Roe said.
For Jamie, her home at the shelter is her safe space and she wants to encourage others who may be going through their own adversity.
"You're not alone. You're never alone. There are still good people on this Earth that love others. Just reach out. Don't be afraid to reach out," she said.
Mustard Seed Shelter has welcomed more than twelve-hundred women and children, providing emergency shelter to more than 60 individuals annually and assisting more than 90 people each year with permanent supportive housing services.
To learn how to volunteer or donate to the shelter, call 989-755-4741 or visit mustardseedshelter.org.