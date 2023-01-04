Local surgeon, schools react to Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is still on a ventilator in intensive care after collapsing in cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday.
"It's not exactly easy to resuscitate somebody who is in that position," Omar P. Haqqani, MD, Chief Vascular and Endovascular Surgery at Vascular Health Clinics said.
And locally, the Mid-Michigan is community feeling the impact.
Anytime something devastating like that happens on a national, high-profile level it can hit close to home, concerning parents and even school officials.
But the officials ABC12 talked to said they're prepared if the unthinkable were to occur.
Haqqani said, though incredibly hard to watch, these scenarios are, in fact, uncommon.
"Cardiac events during any sports-related events are a very rare occurrence and anytime anybody sees anything like that it's definitely disturbing to see," Haqqani said.
He said it's not always easy to resuscitate someone in that position and, many times, there is an underlying issue like a genetic or trauma-related issue at play.
And, sometimes, an incident doesn't have to come from the worst of the worst of impacts.
"It doesn't really require that much of a force," Haqqani said.
"All of our coaches have to be CPR-certified, and we have AEDs all over the place," Athletic Director at Essexville Garber High Dave Schwartz said.
But Dr. Haqqani warms that even dehydration can cause electrolytes to become imbalanced -- which in some cases can cause arrhythmia.
"We really talk about how important it is to take water in in a very large quantity," Garber High Head Football Coach Jake Coquillard said.
"The hydration component is paramount. It's something we are constantly not just encouraging but monitoring," Hemlock High Head Football Coach Adam Clark said.
Both Essexville-Garber and Hemlock staff say they have on-site athletic trainers, in addition to AEDs, which are imperative when time is of the essence.
ABC12 reached out to several other schools in Mid-Michigan.
Gladwin's Varsity football coach told us there's an ambulance and paramedics on scene at all games as well as AEDs and an athletic trainer at all practices and games, and all coaches are CPR-trained.
Meridian Public Schools said they are equipped with AEDs in both gyms and at the football field and track, and the trainer has an AED at all times during events.