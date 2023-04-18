Local third graders and senior citizens build ageless bond

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - Unlikely friendships -- with decades between them.
Mid-Michigan third graders and senior citizens are building bonds that show age is just number.
ABC12 went to Oliver Woods Assisted Living in Owosso where these kids and seniors prove friendship knows no boundaries.
Fred Kaufman is a resident at Oliver Woods and is 102 years young.
He says his reading buddies Hadley and Preston are not only his friends...they learn from each other.
"He tells us about what it was like when he was a kid," third grader Hadley Kovach said.
Each Tuesday morning these students travel to the assisted living complex to see their "buddies."
"I love being with Charlotte, she's so much fun," third grader Breslen Henne said.
The friends play games, work on math, read books, do crafts and discuss life.
The bonds created mean so much to both the students and the seniors.
"he's like a grandma and we get along really good and we make little cartoon characters," third grader Caelyn Pollok said.
"I made some origami things so she's going to make some origami. She's like a granddaughter, she gives me hugs and things that make me feel good as well as teaching," resident Bamberlee Barnes said.
"It's just really fun," third grader Quinton Mowle said.
"I like to come here and talk to them and hang out with them and talk to them, I think it's really interesting," third grader Scarlett Duffield said.
"The program is so special," Executive Director of Oliver Woods Brandy Quaderer said, adding the program keeps her residents young.
"It's an opportunity for them to feel young again to talk about their past and to talk about their present, where they are today," she said.
"Oh they're just my buddies," resident Pat Brettrager said.
And -- the class will do what it takes to make sure they never miss a week with their buddies.
"It's our very favorite day of the week. The week before spring break our bus actually wasn't able to take us and we were super bummed so we actually walked the five blocks just to be able to see our residents one last time before spring break," third grade teacher at Owosso Central Elementary Megan Friend said.
This partnership has been running for seven years.