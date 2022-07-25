 Skip to main content
1 dead, 2 injured after off-road vehicle crash in Gladwin County

GLADWIN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - One person died and two others were injured after an off-road vehicle rolled over in Gladwin County on Friday evening.

The Gladwin County Sheriff's Office says a side-by-side ATV crashed on Red Oak Lane near Mohawk Trail in Clement Township around 9 a.m. The vehicle was laying on its passenger side when emergency crews arrived.

A 73-year-old woman from St. Clair Shores was thrown off the vehicle when it overturned and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 68-year-old Gladwin man driving the vehicle also was thrown off when it rolled over. A 73-year-old woman from Roseville riding as a passenger was still on the vehicle when police arrived.

Both of them were taken to MyMichigan Medical Center in West Branch with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators will continue looking into why the all-terrain vehicle overturned.

