1 dead, 6 injured in crash on Flint-Burton border

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One man died and six other people sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on Center Road along the border of Flint and Burton.
The Flint Police Department says a Lincoln Corsair driving south on Center Road crashed head-on into a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck traveling northbound near Davison Road around 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The pickup truck driver, who was identified as 64-year-old Kenneth Paul McClellan, was pronounced dead on the scene. Two adults and four juveniles in the Lincoln all were hospitalized at Hurley Medical Center in good condition.
Investigators believe excessive speed may have contributed to the crash, but neither driver was intoxicated.
Anyone with information about the crash should call Flint police at 810-237-6816 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.