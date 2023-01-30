1 dead, 6 injured in Imlay City crash blamed on speeding, police say

IMLAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - One person died and seven others were injured after police say a speeding driver caused a multi-vehicle crash on M-53 in Imlay City on Sunday.
An officer from the Imlay City Police Department was conducting speed enforcement on M-53 near Borland Road around 8:15 a.m., when he detected a 17-year-old driving a pickup truck at a high rate of speed.
The officer was pulling onto the roadway to initiate a traffic stop when the speeding pickup truck driver from Washington in Macomb County crashed into two other vehicles near the intersection.
Police say the driver of one vehicle died instantly from the collision. A pregnant woman riding in that vehicle sustained critical injuries while an infant was hospitalized in unknown condition on Monday.
The second vehicle was carrying three people, who all were hospitalized at McLaren Lapeer Region hospital in unknown condition Monday. One of the injured people in that vehicle was a pregnant woman.
Police say the 17-year-old pickup truck driver who caused the crash also was hospitalized in critical condition with unspecified injuries.
The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office is assisting Imlay City police with the crash investigation. Police are awaiting a toxicology report before completing their investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the crash should call the Imlay City Police Department at 810-724-2345.