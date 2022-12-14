$10 million in ARPA funds going toward Saginaw youth development

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw's City Council has set aside $10 million in American Rescue Plan funds for youth development in the city.
That vote came during a special meeting on Monday. The plan is to use the funds for capital improvements on community centers, after-school programs and other youth-focused initiatives.
Leaders say some area youth programs are understaffed and unable to meet the demand of kids in the community with many waiting to get involved.
"The need is huge," said Scott Litle, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters Great Lakes Bay Region.
He said they organization would use the money, in part, on hiring another staff member to help expand mentorship opportunities for Saginaw youth if the funding receives final approval.
"We're serving 90-plus kids a year here in Saginaw, but we know we're only hitting about 3% of the kids in the region that need and want a mentor," he said.
Saginaw received $52 million in ARPA dollars total to make an impact on the city following the pandemic.
"We want to get them back geared up. We want to help them educationally, spiritually and mentally. We know that our youth is our future," Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore said.
Councilman Michael Balls, who is also a mentor for Big Brothers Big Sisters, said the city council must invest in our community.
"Time shared is an opportunity to invest in our youth. If there is no one to teach our children, the street will teach them the street," Balls said.
A smaller council committee will decide who gets how much and the mayor says they are taking care to do it right.
"There are so many good programs in this county, and so many opportunities to help kids that this money is just going to make a huge difference and we're so excited that the city council has put that much money toward the youth," Litle said. "All kids have potential inside them we just need to help some of them bring that to the surface."
Applications for the youth program funds are no longer being accepted. The next step is for committees to decide how those funds will be allocated.
The city will review the investments to youth programs after six months to make sure the funds are being spent properly. American Rescue Plan funds must be allocated by 2024.