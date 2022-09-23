 Skip to main content
10-year-old girl awarded for saving little sister from dog attack in Genesee County

Tammy, 10, accepted accolades for saving her 2-year-old sister from a dog attack in Genesee County.

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 10-year-old received special honors on Friday for saving her 2-year-old sister from a dog attack two weeks ago.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office recognized big sister Tammy for her heroic effort of saving little sister Zoey when a bulldog attacked her. Tammy sprung into action and fought off the animal, saving her sister's life.

The sheriff's office surprised both sisters on Friday with a bunch of toys and art supplies.

Tammy and Zoey's family says the support from the community after the dog attack -- from the nurses at the hospital to the sheriff's office -- means a lot to them.

"I told her she's a hero," said the girls' grandmother. "As soon as I saw her at the hospital, I said, 'You're a big hero.'"

