Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 25 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 39 knots expected.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...During the Gale Warning, the maximum winds are expected
around 10 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Little to no waves are expected with
significant ice coverage across the inner bay. Ice floes and ice
breakup in areas of shallower ice may be possible due to the
strong winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty south winds will increase gradually
overnight tonight, but the strongest wind gusts will come
Wednesday morning into parts of the afternoon as strong
southwesterly flow overspreads the area behind a cold front.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

10-year-old hit in parking lot at Houghton Lake school

  • Updated
  • 0
Michigan State Police hoods

Michigan State Police cruisers parked outside the post.

HOUGHTON LAKE, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police say a 10-year-old boy is recovering from injuries after being pinned between vehicles in the parking lot at his school Monday morning.

Around 7:55 a.m., a 31-year-old woman parked her vehicle outside Collins Elementary School and brought her children into school. She went back outside and began backing out of her parking space. 

Police say she didn't notice the 10-year-old victim get out of his father's vehicle and close the door. The 31-year-old backed into the boy and pinned him between the two vehicles.

Michigan State Police found the boy sitting in a vehicle and complaining of stomach pain when troopers arrived. A Denton Township EMS ambulance brought the 10-year-old to MyMichigan Medical Center-West Branch.

He later was transferred to the trauma center at Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw for more intensive treatment. Police say the boy was listed in stable condition with internal injuries Tuesday.

Michigan State Police will continue investigating the crash.

