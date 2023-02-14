10-year-old hit in parking lot at Houghton Lake school

HOUGHTON LAKE, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police say a 10-year-old boy is recovering from injuries after being pinned between vehicles in the parking lot at his school Monday morning.
Around 7:55 a.m., a 31-year-old woman parked her vehicle outside Collins Elementary School and brought her children into school. She went back outside and began backing out of her parking space.
Police say she didn't notice the 10-year-old victim get out of his father's vehicle and close the door. The 31-year-old backed into the boy and pinned him between the two vehicles.
Michigan State Police found the boy sitting in a vehicle and complaining of stomach pain when troopers arrived. A Denton Township EMS ambulance brought the 10-year-old to MyMichigan Medical Center-West Branch.
He later was transferred to the trauma center at Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw for more intensive treatment. Police say the boy was listed in stable condition with internal injuries Tuesday.
Michigan State Police will continue investigating the crash.