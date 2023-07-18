100K Ideas cuts ribbon at new Dryden Building location

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday at a local nonprofit, aiming to help address the unmet needs of innovators.

100K Ideas moved their operations from the Ferris Wheel in Downtown Flint to the Dryden Building next door.

The new location allowed the nonprofit to bring back "Shops on Saginaw," where small businesses can start selling their products to the community.

100K Ideas also created a new innovative resource center.

"So ideally what the resource center does, is in compliment with the shops, is that it kinda expands that a little bit," says the Executive Director, Brandee Cook-Brown. "So it's like, hey we got the idea, but we also have the resources when you're ready for funding to do your business plan, and then it's ready for the market. We have a way you can do that is an incredibly low barrier."

More than a dozen stores are open, and many others are on the waiting list.