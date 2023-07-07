14 Michigan beaches either closed or under an advisory

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - 14 beaches are either closed or under an advisory across Michigan's lower peninsula, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).
Lexington Beach in Sanilac County has been closed by the Sanilac County Health Department because of high levels of E. Coli.
Three Arenac County beaches, including Singing Bridge Beach, Arenac County Park on Rumsey Road and Hammel Beach Road Access, all have 'contamination advisories' for 'high bacteria levels.'
Lakeview Waterfront Park along Houghton Lake and Richfield Township Public Fishing Site along Lake St. Helen in Roscommon County is listed under a 'contamination advisory' for 'high bacteria levels.'
Eight other beaches are either closed or have a contamination advisory.
To stay up to date on the latest closures and advisories, visit Michigan EGLE's website.