14-year-old reported missing from Gratiot County

ST. LOUIS, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking the public to help reunite a runaway 14-year-old girl with her family in Gratiot County.
The St. Louis Police Department says Mylianna Wheeler left home and is refusing to return. Investigators don't believe she is in any danger, but she has to come back.
Police say Wheeler was listed as a runaway in the national criminal justice database and anyone caught harboring her could face criminal charges. She may be in the Midland or Freeland areas.
St. Louis police believe Wheeler may have dyed her hair and may not wear her glasses to disguise her identity.
Anyone with information about where she can be located should call Gratiot County Central Dispatch at 989-875-7505.