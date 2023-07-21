14-year-old with autism reported missing from Isabella County

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking the public to help locate a missing 14-year-old girl with autism from a rural area of Isabella County.
The Isabella County Sheriff's Office says Jamie McClure was reported missing from her residence in Coldwater Township, which is located in the northwest area of the county.
McClure has autism and may run away if people try to approach her. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, gray sweatpants and brown shoulder length hair.
Anyone who sees her should call 911 immediately.