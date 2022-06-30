15-year-old girl dies in dryer fire at Mt. Morris Township home

MT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 15-year-old girl was found dead after a clothes dryer in her residence caught fire Wednesday night.
The Mt. Morris Township Fire Department responded to the fire at 3115 N. Linden Road just before 10 p.m., when a family friend called 911, according to Mt. Morris Township Police Chief Michael Veach.
After fire crews extinguished the flames, they found the body of a 15-year-old girl in the basement. Investigators believe she died of smoke inhalation.
Nobody else was home when the fire broke out and no other injuries were reported, Veach said.
The Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit was called to assist Mt. Morris Township crews with determined what sparked the fire. They believe flames originated in a clothes dryer in the basement.
Authorities say the fire was contained to the basement, but the rest of the house sustained heavy smoke damage.