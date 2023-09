FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police were looking for a 15-year-old boy Tuesday who was reported missing more than a week earlier.

Marques Sage was last seen leaving his residence in the 6700 block of Cecil Drive on Sept. 10. He was wearing white pants and a black shirt with an orange letter V at the time.

Sage has the name "Cheli" tattooed on his right arm.

Anyone with information about where he can be located should call the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6821.