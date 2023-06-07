$150,000 possibly going towards speed humps for city of Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint was hoping to spend some federal dollars to help crack down on drivers who speed through neighborhoods.
However, that never happened at Wednesday night's meeting because the council failed to take action.
The Finance Committee agenda included a $150,000 proposed expenditure for more speed humps to place in residential areas. Funding would come from the city's American Rescue Plan Act allotment.
Continued conflict among council members kept them off track from the agenda and the item didn't pass Wednesday.
The Flint Police Department believes the speed humps are a tool to keep children in the city safe.
"Though roadways are meant for motorists, kids often cross those or play in those," said Flint Police Det. Sgt. Tyrone Booth. "And we want them to be safe when doing so."
Wednesdsay's meeting ended before council members even had a discussion on the speed humps.
"Unfortunately, we've seen some tragic accidents that have taken place throughout the communities north, south, east, west in the city of Flint And we are trying our best to dodge that situation," Booth said. "We are posting these in places where we are getting complaints of reckless and high-speed driving."
Sixth Ward Councilwoman Tonya Burns said crashes could have been avoided if additional speed humps were in place. She recalled a recent crash on Eldorado Drive, where a driver ran a stop sign, crashed into a garage and pushed two vehicles into a home.
"So, we've seen it time and time again there's so many people that request them so one thing for sure everybody wants a speed hump on their street," Burns said.
Flint already has placed more than 25 humps around the city. Burns would be in favor of adding more if council members bring up the resolution for discussion.
"I support speed humps, especially around parks," she said.
City officials did not specify how many speed humps they could purchase and install with the $150,000 expenditure. The speed humps item will appear on the next Flint City Council Finance Committee agenda.