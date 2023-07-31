$16.5 million awarded to Flint Rx Kids Program

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Rx Kids, the program at the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine in Flint, is scheduled to receive more than $16 million.
The announcement came from state leaders on Monday.
The goal of Rx Kids is to tackle poverty by financially supporting mothers and babies living in the City of Flint.
"We know that to take care of children, we need to take care of the adults that take care of children," says Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist. "So we're not just putting money in people's pockets. We believe we're opening the door for more opportunities for generations of people in Flint. I know that a lot of other communities across the state and across the nation are going to take notice."
Through Rx Kids, cash will be given to all expecting mothers and those with babies up to age 1 in the City of Flint. The expecting mother will be given a one-time prenatal allowance of $1,500, and the mother with an infant will be given a monthly allowance of $500.