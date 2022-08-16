16-year-old found dead in overturned golf cart overnight

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 16-year-old boy died early Tuesday after a golf cart overturned in Mount Pleasant.
Police responded to Chase Run Apartments on Isabella Road around 3:30 a.m. to investigate a suspicious situation. As officers patrolled Horizon Park in the area, they found the golf cart rolled over and a 16-year-old's body inside.
The teen was identified as a resident of Mount Pleasant. A 16-year-old girl from Mount Pleasant received minor scrapes and bruises.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department will continue investigating the circumstances leading to the crash. Investigators have not said what caused the golf cart to flip over.
Anyone with information about the crash should call Mount Pleasant police at 989-779-9111 or Isabella County Central Dispatch at 989-773-1000.