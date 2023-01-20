16-year-old from Oakland County dies after crash with school bus

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 16-year-old boy died Thursday after police say he made a left turn in front of a school bus.
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says Jordan James Shenberger was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt north on Duck Lake Road around 2:10 p.m. when he made a left turn onto Cooley Lake Road in Highland Township.
A Huron Valley School District bus was driving east on Cooley Lake Road and hit Shenberger's car in the driver's door. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 62-year-old woman driving the school bus and her two passengers, men ages 29 and 18, all walked away with no injuries.
Investigators don't believe the teen driver was intoxicated when the crash happened. The sheriff's office Crash Reconstruction Unit will continue investigating the circumstances leading to the incident.