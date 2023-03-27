16-year-old in custody for connection to notes threatening a Bay City high school

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) – A 16-year-old is in juvenile custody in-connection with the two threatening notes that canceled classes at a Bay City high school.
Bay City Central High School was closed both Friday and Monday due to notes threatening the school. The notes were found both of the mornings on exterior doors of the high school.
Police were able to develop a suspect and arrested a 16-year-old student of the school. It’s unclear if the teen had access to a firearm.
The police investigation will be forwarded to the prosecutor’s office and the suspect may face criminal charges.
The suspect is a minor, so the name of the suspect will not will not be released unless he is arraigned on criminal charges as an adult.