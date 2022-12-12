16-year-old sustains life-threatening injuries in crash near Lapeer County home

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 16-year-old girl sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash near her home on a gravel road in Lapeer County.
Police say the teen was driving a 2005 Chrysler Sebring east on Reamer Road just east of Hayes Road in Oregon Township around 4:40 p.m. Friday, when she partially went off the the right shoulder.
The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office says she overcorrected, which caused the car to spin sideways and slide off the road. She hit a culvert in the ditch and rolled over into a boulder along a residential driveway.
The Lapeer City Fire Department used hydraulic rescue tools to cut the girl out of her car before an ambulance rushed her to McLaren Lapeer Region hospital. She later was transferred to Hurley Medical Center, where she was being treated in intensive care for life-threatening injuries over the weekend.
Investigators say the girl was wearing her seat belt and she did not appear to be speeding or intoxicated when the crash happened. The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office will continue investigating the crash.