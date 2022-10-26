 Skip to main content
17-year-old dies after four-wheeler hits tree in Ogemaw County

  • Updated
Ogemaw County Sheriff's Office

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 17-year-old boy died after the four-wheeler he was riding crashed into a tree in Ogemaw County last weekend.

The Ogemaw County Sheriff's Office says the teen from West Branch was riding a Polaris four-wheeler on Rau Road near Stillwagon Road southwest of West Branch around 12:50 p.m. Sunday, when he went off the road.

The four-wheeler hit a tree and the 17-year-old rider was thrown off. He later was pronounced dead of his injuries.

Investigators don't believe the boy was intoxicated when the crash happened. The sheriff's office will continue investigated what caused the crash.

