17-year-old girl killed after UTV overturns in Lapeer County

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 17-year-old girl died and an 18-year-old woman sustained serious injuries after a utility vehicle overturned in the North Branch area on Sunday evening.
The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office says 17-year-old Kendall Coulter of North Branch and the other woman were riding on a 2020 Intimidator south on an unpaved stretch of Cedar Creek Road between Burnside and Martus roads around 6:40 p.m.
Investigators say they came over a hill near the center of the roadway when they encountered another vehicle traveling toward them on the northbound side. The utility vehicle moved to the right, when the driver lost control.
The utility vehicle went off the roadway to the right, came back onto the road surface, skidded back into a grassy area and started rolling side over side.
Both females were thrown out of the utility vehicle when it flipped. Police say Coulter landed in the road and she was pronounced dead on the scene.
Lapeer County EMS rushed the 18-year-old from Marlette, who police did not identify, to McLaren Lapeer Region hospital. She remained in serious but stable condition on Monday.
The sheriff's office says neither of the females was wearing a seat belt or helmet when they crashed. Authorities will continue investigating whether excessive speed or alcohol use potentially contributed to the crash.