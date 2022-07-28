18-year-old Chesaning village employee killed in crash on Gator ORV

CHESANING, Mich. (WJRT) - An 18-year-old Chesaning Department of Public Works employee died Wednesday after a crash involving a village-owned John Deere Gator.
The crash was reported around 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of Main and Liberty streets. Police say the Gator that 18-year-old Rafe Deal was on crashed with another vehicle.
Investigators say Deal, who recently started working as a village DPW employee, was not breathing when emergency crews arrived on the scene.
A recently retired paramedic, who witnessed the crash, began performing CPR on Deal. Police, fire and EMS crews continued life-saving measures before he was pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle involved was hospitalized with minor injuries.
The Chesaning Police Department requested assistance from crash investigators to determine how it happened. The crash remained under investigation on Thursday.
“The Village Council and staff are heartbroken by this news and our thoughts are with the family and friends who lost their loved one,” said Chesaning Village President Matthew Hoover. “Every one who works for the village is part of a family. The work our team does is because we love this community and we want to serve it, and this loss is a tragic one that impacts us all.”