18-year-old dies after crashing pickup truck in Clare County

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A teenage driver died after a crash near Clare on Wednesday evening.
The Clare County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Adam Herron of Harrison was driving in the area of Townline and Ridge roads in Hayes Township around 6:30 p.m. when he crashed.
Investigators say Herron was thrown out of his pickup truck, which caught fire. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The sheriff's office believes Herron was speeding when he crashed. The investigation will continue into what happened.