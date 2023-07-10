18-year-old killed in Jeep fire south of Grand Blanc

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police believe a fiery crash that claimed the life on an 18-year-old man south of Grand Blanc over the weekend may be suspicious.
Michigan State Police say the teenage driver from Ortonville was driving a Jeep on Dixie Highway near Oak Hill Drive in Oakland County's Groveland Township around 4:20 a.m. Sunday when he went off the road and hit a tree.
The Jeep caught fire after the incident with the 18-year-old driver inside. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Michigan State Police found evidence on the scene that led them to believe the the Jeep fire may not be the result of a crash, however. They are investigating whether foul play may be involved.
A Michigan State Police drone helped document the scene and evidence technicians will continue looking into what caused the Jeep to catch fire.
An autopsy will be scheduled to help determine how the 18-year-old died. Police did not provide his identity on Monday morning.
Reports about the incident will be forwarded to the Oakland County's Prosecutor's Office, which will decide whether any criminal charges will be filed.