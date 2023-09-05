19-year-old killed in fiery crash east of Chesaning

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 19-year-old man from New Lothrop died at the scene of a fiery crash east of Chesaning early Sunday.
Michigan State Police say the man, who investigators did not name, was driving a 2011 Nissan Juke north on Bishop Road when he lost control and crashed into a ditch north of Peet Road around 12:20 a.m. Sunday.
The Nissan caught fire after the impact and the driver, who was traveling alone, was not able to escape before flames consumed the vehicle. The 19-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene.
Michigan State Police will continue investigating what caused the driver to lose control.