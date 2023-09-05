 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

19-year-old killed in fiery crash east of Chesaning

  • Updated
  • 0
Michigan State Police

Michigan State Police

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 19-year-old man from New Lothrop died at the scene of a fiery crash east of Chesaning early Sunday.

Michigan State Police say the man, who investigators did not name, was driving a 2011 Nissan Juke north on Bishop Road when he lost control and crashed into a ditch north of Peet Road around 12:20 a.m. Sunday.


The Nissan caught fire after the impact and the driver, who was traveling alone, was not able to escape before flames consumed the vehicle. The 19-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene.

Michigan State Police will continue investigating what caused the driver to lose control. 

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.