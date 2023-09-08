1988 Rose Bowl ring found at Bishop airport reunited with MSU coach's family

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 1988 Rose Bowl ring found in a box at Bishop International Airport in Flint is now back with the family it belongs to.
The ring was never reported missing because the owner didn't realize it was missing. He still doesn't know it was missing, but his son will tell him they now have that 1988 Rose Bowl ring back in their possession.
Scott Bielat said his father, Larry, played football for the Spartans in the 1950s. He continued as an assistant football coach in the 1980s under Head Coach George Perles.
MSU won the 1988 Rose Bowl by beating USC and they all got a ring.
"We got the ring, he had it, I had one too, so there are two rings in the family," Bielat said.
But actually there was only one ring for quite some time.
Bishop International Airport Police Chief Tom Gordon was cleaning out a space that hadn't been used in several years with his staff recently. They found the MSU championship ring in a box that wasn't placed with other lost and found items.
"I thought it was a piece of costume jewelry, it was so large and so shiny," Gordon said. "And then when I put it in my hand I felt how weighty it was, and saw this is a Rose Bowl ring from 1988. It's a real thing."
He believes the ring had been lost in the box for at least 20 to 25 years.
The ring had the Bielat name inscribed on it along with the word "Coach." Gordon got in touch with the MSU Alumni Association, which tracked down the Bielat family.
"We didn't know it was missing and I don't think he knows it's missing to this day, because he wears his national championship ring," Scott Bielat said of his father. "So somewhere, somehow the ring disappeared and ended up at Flint Bishop Airport."
He came to the airport on Friday to pick up his dad's ring.
"It was good to see the son's reaction when he came to pick it up," Gordon said.
Bielat has no idea how the ring ended up at Flint's airport and it's not clear how long it has been here. He said his dad still doesn't know the ring was missing, but he will tell his dad about the discovery the next time he sees him.
That should be soon, because Larry Bielat will most likely attend a Michigan State home game in the near future.