2 cows dead after hit-and-run crash near Saginaw

THOMAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for the driver of Jeep that they believe hit and killed two cows on a Saginaw County roadway.
The crash happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday on Gratiot Road near Pineview Drive in Thomas Township west of Saginaw.
Police received reports of cows running loose in the area. When they arrived, they found two deceased cows, which came from a nearby farm.
Investigators then found an abandoned Jeep not far from the crash site. They believe the Jeep was the vehicle that hit the cows, but the driver was not at the scene.
Police were continuing to search for the owner of the Jeep and investigate the crash on Wednesday morning.