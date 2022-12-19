 Skip to main content
2 people injured in fire at Bay City high-rise apartments

Bay City fire truck

A Bay City Department of Public Safety fire truck

 Jeltema, Ryan J.

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A high-rise apartment fire in Bay City sent two people to an area hospital over the weekend.

The Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to the ninth floor of a building in the 300 block of South Walnut Street around 6:05 a.m. Sunday, where they found an apartment on fire.

Bay City fire crews knocked down the flames before they spread to any other units with assistance from Bangor and Monitor township firefighters.

Fire officials say two victims sustained injuries in the fire -- one who was burned and another who suffered smoke inhalation. Ambulances transported both to an area hospital.

Investigators were still looking into what caused the fire on Monday afternoon.

