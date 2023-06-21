2 teens die, 2 others injured in Shiawassee County crash

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two teenagers died and two others were injured when a pickup truck crashed into a ditch and caught fire near Laingsburg on Monday night.
Michigan State Police say all four victims were riding in a 2003 Ford pickup truck when the 16-year-old male driver lost control on Colby Lake Road near Winegar Road around 10 p.m.
The driver and a 13-year-old boy who was riding in the back seat died from their injuries. A 16-year-old male and 15-year-old female riding as passengers in the truck were hospitalized with unspecified injuries Wednesday.
Investigators say all four teenagers in the truck live in the Laingsburg area. Michigan State Police will continue investigating what caused the driver to lose control of the pickup truck.