2-year-old dies a week after drowning in Zilwaukee swimming pool

  • Updated
Michigan State Police

ZILWAUKEE, Mich. (WJRT) - A 2-year-old girl died a week after she drowned in a swimming pool at a Zilwaukee residence.

Michigan State Police say the girl succumbed to her injuries at an area hospital on June 23, which was eight days after the incident was reported on the evening of June 15.

Investigators haven't said how the girl got into the pool or how long she was in the water before someone found her.

Michigan State Police Lt. Kim Vetter said the incident shows the importance of making detailed water safety plans and providing close adult supervision of all children around water.

