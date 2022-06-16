2-year-old hospitalized after near-drowning in swimming pool

ZILWAUKEE, Mich. (WJRT) - A 2-year-old was listed in critical condition Thursday after a near-drowning in a residential swimming pool in Zilwaukee.
Michigan State Police say the child fell into a pool around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday. Emergency crews administered life-saving measures on the scene before an ambulance rushed the 2-year-old to an area hospital.
The child was listed in critical condition on Thursday, according to Michigan State Police.
Troopers will continue investigating how the child got into the pool. Anyone with information about the incident should call the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.