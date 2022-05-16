 Skip to main content
20-year-old woman dies after head-on crash in Midland

Midland Police Department

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A Battle Creek woman died after a head-on crash in Midland on Sunday afternoon.

Police say 20-year-old Madison Snider was driving a Toyota Corolla west on Airport Road when she crossed the center line between Sturgeon Avenue and Perrine Road around 1:20 p.m.

Snider crashed head-on into a GMC Sierra pickup truck traveling east on Airport Road. She died at the scene, according to the Midland Police Department.

An ambulance took the 31-year-old Sanford man driving the truck, who police did not identify Monday, to MyMichigan Health hospital in Midland for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

"Our hearts and condolences go out to the families involved in this tragic incident," Midland police said a statement Monday morning.

Investigators were working Monday to determine whether drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash. Anyone with information about the crash should call Midland police at 989-839-4713.

