$200,000 boat, RV recovered in Freeland-area theft investigation

FREELAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A travel trailer valued at about $100,000 was stolen from Saginaw County last year in a mysterious storage unit heist, but now it has been found.
It was an unusual theft of some high-end recreational vehicles from a small town, as a boat and two travel trailers vanished.
About a year and a half later, police in Tittabawassee Township got the tip they were looking for and two of the items have been recovered.
There have been no arrests, but the person who was questioned by police told them where two of the stolen pieces of property are and that's exactly where police found them.
"I am relieved, this is one that one that has bothered us as a small town agency," said Tittabawassee Township Police Chief Dave Simon.
A 2006 Powerquest 380 Avenger boat valued at $200,000, along with two high-end travel trailers, were stolen from a storage facility in the Freeland area. Owners discovered the thefts in April 2021, but they weren't sure when the items were stolen.
"Not having a good timeline on when they were taken, not having any evidence at all to follow up on," Simon said of the difficult investigation.
Police received several tips over the course of the past year, but they got the one that cracked the case this week.
"Our officers received some specific information from one of the owners that provided that name, they had heard from other sources that this person had their boat," Simon said.
Police questioned a man and a woman, who told police the man had a boat in a storage unit in Gaylord and he had a travel trailer at a campground in Lake City. Sure enough, police say they are two of the stolen items.
Photos from the Missaukee County Sheriff's Office of the 45-foot travel trailer valued at around $100,000 show the RV at a Lake City campground.
"It appears the trailer was set up at a campground and was being used for recreational purposes," Simon said.
He said efforts were made to change the hull number on the boat and to change its appearance.
Simon says the man who was questioned also rented a storage unit at the facility from where the items were swiped.
"We believe he had full knowledge that it was stolen items that he had," he said.
The Tittabawassee Township man had not been arrested as of Thursday and police were trying to determine whether he knows where the other travel trailer might be located.