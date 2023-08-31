 Skip to main content
2023 Small Business Expo held Thursday in Saginaw

  • Updated
  • 0

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw Economic Development Corporation hosted its 2023 Small Business Expo on Thursday in Saginaw.

The event featured family entertainment such as live music, door prizes and giveaways.

This year's theme was Taste of Saginaw, which showcases the wide variety of restaurants and local businesses the city has to offer.


"We are just so excited to celebrate our 10 years with the Saginaw Economic Development Corporation," says the SEDC Coordinator for the City of Saginaw, Kisha Smith.

Thursday's free event ran from 4-8 p.m.

