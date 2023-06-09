 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Friday June  9th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Friday June 9th to be an Action Day for elevated levels of
fine particulate in southeast Michigan counties. Pollutants are
expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS range with some
hourly concentrations reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...Genesee...
Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...Washtenaw...
Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are
currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much
of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

21-year-old e-bicycle rider dies after crash in Owosso

Owosso police car

An Owosso Department of Public Safety patrol car

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - A 21-year-old man died after police say he rode an e-bike through a blinking red light into the path by a vehicle in Owosso late Thursday.

The Owosso Police Department says Dace Green was riding the bicycle with a small electric motor south on Gould Street when he drove through a blinking red light at Main Street around 10:10 p.m.

A driver heading east on Main Street hit Green in the intersection. Green was pronounced dead of his injuries. The driver who hit Green and their passenger were not injured in the crash.

Owosso police and a Michigan State Police accident reconstructionist investigated the crash Thursday night. Owosso police say neither excessive speed nor alcohol consumption contributed to the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash should call Owosso police at 989-725-0580.

