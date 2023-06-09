21-year-old e-bicycle rider dies after crash in Owosso

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - A 21-year-old man died after police say he rode an e-bike through a blinking red light into the path by a vehicle in Owosso late Thursday.
The Owosso Police Department says Dace Green was riding the bicycle with a small electric motor south on Gould Street when he drove through a blinking red light at Main Street around 10:10 p.m.
A driver heading east on Main Street hit Green in the intersection. Green was pronounced dead of his injuries. The driver who hit Green and their passenger were not injured in the crash.
Owosso police and a Michigan State Police accident reconstructionist investigated the crash Thursday night. Owosso police say neither excessive speed nor alcohol consumption contributed to the crash.
Anyone with information on the crash should call Owosso police at 989-725-0580.