22-year-old dead after weekend crash along U.S. 127

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 22-year-old man died after crashing on a slippery stretch of U.S. 127 in Gratiot County early Saturday.
The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office says Robert Thomas Andersen of Ithaca was driving a pickup truck south on U.S. 127 near Van Buren Road southeast of Alma when he apparently lost control around 2:10 a.m.
Andersen's pickup truck went off the road and slammed into a tree. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Investigators say the freeway was snow covered and slippery when the crash was reported. Andersen was wearing a seat belt and police don't believe he was intoxicated.