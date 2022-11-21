22-year-old dead after weekend crash along U.S. 127

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...During the Gale Warning, expect sustained winds up to 31 knots from the southwest with gusts up to 40 knots. The largest significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 8 feet. During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low water levels. * WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI. * WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 8 AM EST Monday with the largest waves expected around 9 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...At 330 AM, the water level at Essexville was 7 inches above low water datum, which is three inches below the level for safe navigation. Water levels are expected to drop to 3 to 5 inches above low water datum this morning before a wind shift to the west allows level to rise this afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due to below normal water levels. &&