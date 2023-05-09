24 more AmeriCorps service members going to work in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint residents and nonprofit organizations will benefit from the work of 24 AmeriCorps service members coming to work on areas of critical need in the city.
Congressman Dan Kildee announced a $444,000 federal grant for the United Way of Genesee County to bring on 24 more AmeriCorps members, who will focus on nutrition, health care access and blight elimination.
"Our community is a better place to live, work and raise a family thanks to the strong partnership between AmeriCorps and the United Way of Genesee County," said Kildee.
The new AmeriCorps members will connect 1,000 residents to Flint water crisis recovery resources, support 10 community organizations and coordinate extensive blight reduction.
"With these new resources, we will help Flint residents respond to some of their greatest challenges -- addressing food insecurity, cleaning up blighted properties and dealing with the long-term effects of the water crisis," said United Way of Genesee County CEO Jamie Gaskin.
Other AmeriCorps service members already at work in the Flint area this year are supporting a new financial literacy and economic well-being program.