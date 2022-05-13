24-year-old critical after car flips over median wall on I-69 in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 24-year-old man was listed in critical condition after he was thrown out of his car as it flipped over the median wall along I-69 in Flint overnight.

Flint police say Samuel Henshaw was driving a 2007 Saturn Ion east on the freeway around 1:40 a.m. Friday, when he lost control and hit the median wall near Hammerberg Road.

Investigators say the collision caused the car to overturn and vault over the wall. The car came to rest on the westbound lanes of I-69.

Police say Henshaw was thrown out of his car while it overturned. An ambulance rushed him to Hurley Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition Friday morning.

Westbound I-69 was closed entirely at Saginaw Street in Flint for more than five hours Friday morning while police investigated and cleared the scene. A traffic jam extended past Dort Highway around 7 a.m.

The westbound lanes of I-69 reopened just after 7 a.m. and the traffic jam cleared.

Flint police are working to determine whether Henshaw was speeding or intoxicated when he crashed. Anyone with information about the crash should call investigators at 810-237-6892.