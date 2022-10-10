 Skip to main content
24-year-old woman hit and killed while walking along U.S. 10

  Updated
  • 0
Bay County Sheriff's Office patrol car

The Bay County Sheriff's Office

 Jeltema, Ryan J.

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman died as she was walking along U.S. 10 Monday morning in Bay County.

Police received 911 calls about a person walking along and on the freeway near the M-47 interchange around 6 a.m. A short time later, a vehicle exiting M-47 to get on eastbound U.S. 10 hit the woman.

The woman died at the scene. Investigators have not released the woman’s name, but they say she is 24 years old and not from the area.

The Bay County Sheriff's Office is investigating why the woman was walking along the freeway and the circumstances leading to the crash.

