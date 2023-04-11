 Skip to main content
$250,000 grant will restore vacant Flint lots to native grassland

  • Updated
Genesee County Landbank Authority begins demolition on 37 Flint blighted homes

A vacant home on Greenway being torn down.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A $250,000 grant will help restore dozens of vacant lots in Flint back to native forest and grassland. 

The Consumers Energy Foundation announced a 2023 Planet Award for the Genesee Conservation District. 

The nonprofit says the awards are given to help fund projects that tangibly affect the preservation and restoration of Michigan’s land, water and air. 

Plans for the work in Flint includes the removal of dead and dying trees, invasive plants and trash.

The Genesee Conservation District will reforest and replant around five acres. Executive Director Angela Warren said the award will make a big difference in restoring natural spaces. 

"We look forward to project implementation and the transformative impact it will create on Flint’s landscape through blight reduction and improving our community’s climate resilience," she said.

The foundation also awarded $250,000 to the Nature Conservancy-Michigan Chapter. The money will be used to expand it's prescribed fire program in Jackson, Van Buren, Lenawee and Monroe counties. 

