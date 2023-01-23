 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 20 knots from the southwest
with gusts up to 30 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 2 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 3 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST Monday
with the largest waves expected around 8 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

26-year-old mother dies after crash in rural Iosco County

  • Updated
  • 0
Michigan State Police

Michigan State Police

IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 26-year-old mother died in a crash Saturday afternoon that left her husband and child hospitalized.

Michigan State Police say the woman from Hale was driving a GMC Yukon north on Vaughn Road near Davison Road in Iosco County's Plainfield Township around when she attempted to pass another northbound vehicle around noon.

Investigators say the woman lost control, went off the road and crashed into a wooded area. The woman was pronounced dead of her injuries.

An ambulance transported her 26-year-old husband and young child to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. 

Michigan State Police will continue investigating the crash.

Click here for a GoFundMe page set up to benefit the woman's family.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you