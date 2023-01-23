26-year-old mother dies after crash in rural Iosco County

IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 26-year-old mother died in a crash Saturday afternoon that left her husband and child hospitalized.
Michigan State Police say the woman from Hale was driving a GMC Yukon north on Vaughn Road near Davison Road in Iosco County's Plainfield Township around when she attempted to pass another northbound vehicle around noon.
Investigators say the woman lost control, went off the road and crashed into a wooded area. The woman was pronounced dead of her injuries.
An ambulance transported her 26-year-old husband and young child to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Michigan State Police will continue investigating the crash.
Click here for a GoFundMe page set up to benefit the woman's family.