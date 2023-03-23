28th Children's Champion Awards honor those who have helped kids

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – Hundreds of people came together to honor those that strive to make a difference in a young person's life.
The 28th annual Children's Champion Awards happened Thursday morning in Flint. The awards take place to thank individuals, businesses, government agencies and organizations for their work.
The event is an annual fundraiser for Voices for Children, which works to help victims of child abuse in Genesee and Shiawassee counties.
Claudnyse Holloman, the Voices for Children president, said it's more than a fundraiser for the nonprofit.
"This is a phenomenal time for us to come together to bring over 700 people together to celebrate the wonderful things that are being done in this community," said Holloman.
The event started in 1995 and recognizes folks that make an effort to support children in the area.
ABC12 anchor Angie Hendershot is a board member for Voices for Children and emceed the event, along with Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.
